WATCH: Gov. Dunleavy, officials speak on COVID cases and masks

Governor Mike Dunleavy during his press conference on June 30, 2020. (Aaron Walling/KTVF)
By KTUU News
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy is holding a COVID-19 update where officials will brief the public on recent cases, face masks and nursing and long term care facilities.

The briefing will happen Wednesday at 5 p.m. and will be streamed live on KTUU and Channel 2′s Facebook.

The update will also include representatives of the restaurant and hospitality industry. They are expected to discuss ways Alaskans can prevent the spread of COVID in these businesses.

The briefing follows the addition of 92 new resident COVID-19 cases, 21 new nonresident cases and one new death.

