DHSS reports 59 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska and 7 nonresident cases

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services has announced 59 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska.

DHSS reports 499 nonresidents have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of seven from Thursday. The total resident case count is at 2,249.

DHSS reports recovered cases are at 800, with 1,430 active cases. In addition, there are 111 total hospitalizations and to date, 19 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March of 2020.

Currently, 37 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 or are under investigation.

Here are the recent numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state of Alaska.

The new case counts are out of the following areas of the state:

Municipality of Anchorage (33)

Ketchikan Gateway Borough (4)

Fairbanks North Star Borough (6)

Kenai Peninsula Borough (7)

Juneau (2)

Matanuska-Susitna Borough (1)

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (1)

Bethel (1)

Nome (1)

Valdez-Cordova Census Area (2)

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon (1)

