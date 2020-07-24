Governor closes Atwood Building after employee tests positive for COVID

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Atwood Building was closed at noon Friday after the state was notified that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

The building will be closed through the weekend for cleaning and will reopen Monday, the governor’s office said.

The governor’s administration said the employee was asymptomatic but was tested positive after informed that a contact had been identified as having the virus.

The coronavirus case follows a memorandum from the governor requiring all people entering state facilities to keep 6 feet of distance between others or wear a mask.

