Misprints of thousands of absentee ballot applications sent to incorrect homes by Alaska GOP

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) -

A state-wide mix-up by the Alaska Republican Party resulted in approximately 22,000 misprinted absentee ballot applications being sent to the wrong homes.

A mis-merge of names by the printer was the cause of the miscue, according to the Alaska GOP. The Division of Elections say their information was correct before and after it was provided to the party.

In an emailed statement, Alaska Republican Party Chairman Glenn Clary said, “The printer mis-merged the names and addresses on the first mailing. The applications are being reprinted and re-sent to the correct names and addresses at the printer’s expense. There is NO potential for fraud or abuse because the Division of Elections matches correct voter names to their addresses before forwarding absentee ballots in response to an application.”

Director of the Fairbanks Region Division of Elections Jeremy Johnson confirmed there should not be concern for potential voting fraud.

“I don’t think it should be a concern because we evaluate every application to make sure that everything is copacetic, that their name and identifiers and address and signature, all belong to that individual before it even gets processed and sent out to them,” said Johnson. “If somebody received an application and their name wasn’t on it and they filled it out, not even paying attention that it is not their name, then all of that information would not jive.”

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the primary election is August 8th, with Election Day on August 18th.

