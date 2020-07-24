Official: Anchorage tsunami alerts were sent by mistake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Officials say Tuesday’s magnitude 7.8 earthquake in the Aleutian Islands should not have sent tsunami alerts as far as Anchorage.

Geologists told Alaska Public Media that tsunami warnings were justified for coastal communities but that it was unlikely that a quake could have generated a large tsunami in Anchorage. The city is about 500 miles northeast from the quake’s epicenter.

Dave Snider is the Tsunami Warning Coordinator at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and says the warning for Anchorage was a mistake after the National Weather Service made changes to try to ensure tsunami alerts would not go to Anchorage residents when they were not needed.