Advertisement

Official: Anchorage tsunami alerts were sent by mistake

View of Anchorage
View of Anchorage(KTUU)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:08 AM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Officials say Tuesday’s magnitude 7.8 earthquake in the Aleutian Islands should not have sent tsunami alerts as far as Anchorage.

Geologists told Alaska Public Media that tsunami warnings were justified for coastal communities but that it was unlikely that a quake could have generated a large tsunami in Anchorage. The city is about 500 miles northeast from the quake’s epicenter.

Dave Snider is the Tsunami Warning Coordinator at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and says the warning for Anchorage was a mistake after the National Weather Service made changes to try to ensure tsunami alerts would not go to Anchorage residents when they were not needed.

Latest News

News

Thursday morning blaze burns five cars at Anchorage car dealership

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The remnants of four vehicles at Lithia Kia in Anchorage won’t be driven off the lot, instead they will be towed after they burned in a fire Thursday morning.

Environment

Early release of Pebble Mine Final EIS triggers barrage of criticism from native, commercial fishing, sportfishing groups

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
The Final EIS is not a decision on whether the Pebble Partnership will receive the permits it needs to move forward with the mine, but rather it is a scientific document the Army Corps and U.S. Coast Guard will use to make permitting decisions.

News

New money helps expand homeless services in Anchorage

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
Residents have made it clear that they want to see less people living on the streets of Anchorage. While the municipality continues to look for new services, the ones already here are getting a boost from grants.

Education

University of Alaska Fairbanks requires masks on campus

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The University of Alaska Fairbanks Chancellor Daniel White has signed a policy requiring people to wear masks while on campus starting Thursday.

Latest News

News

Alaska school reopening plans left to districts as state orders 150,000 face masks

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Alaska’s plans to reopen schools during the COVID-19 pandemic will be left to individual school districts and local communities, the state education commissioner said.

News

Anchorage Health Department has a new director

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Anchorage Health Department Director Natasha Pineda is departing from the department and the position will be filled by incoming Director Heather Harris.

News

For AFD, new gear proves vital during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
The Anchorage Fire Department is utilizing a new form of respiratory protection to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

National

SBA Administrator Reflects on COVID-19 Relief Programs, Future for Small Businesses

Updated: 16 hours ago

Web Exclusive

“Native Artist” podcast highlights indigenous voices

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Expanding the reach of Native voices, that’s just one of the goals for a new podcast spreading across the interweb called “Native Artist” which is produced and hosted by Alexis Sallee of INDIGEFI.