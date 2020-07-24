Storms deliver, clouds, wind and rain today

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Partly cloudy Friday morning becoming mostly cloudy with a high of 61 degrees, 20 mph winds, 40 mph winds along T.A. as well as a 70 percent chance of rain showers. Rain likely for Friday night with variable 10 mph winds but out of the southeast from 25 to 40 mph along T.A. and higher elevations as we drop down to 53 degrees. Cloudy on Saturday with a high of 63 degrees, light winds becoming 15 mph out of the west, 30 mph winds out of the southeast along T.A. as well as a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Rain likely for Saturday night with variable 10 mph winds but out of the southeast from 10 to 25 mph along T.A. and higher elevations as we drop down to 50 degrees. Looking ahead, with light winds we will be mostly cloudy on Sunday as we warm up to 66 degrees.

Cloudy skies and wet conditions are going to replace high pressure that is currently in place over Prince William Sound as low pressure storms head towards Southcentral. The moisture from these storms stretch from the Hawaiian Island area all the way up to the Alaska Peninsula. As this moisture continues moving up Cook Inlet and across Prince William Sound then we can expect wet weather for most of the region for Friday and Saturday. By early Sunday storms will push south and southeast of the area while still continuing to deliver showers to parts of Southcentral. Most of the storm by Sunday morning should be headed or even arriving in Southeast Alaska by then. For the extended period, Sunday through Thursday, high pressure will be sitting over the Central Bering Sea while storms sit over the Gulf of Alaska extending across Southcentral. Meanwhile Southwest Alaska will begin the week with quieter weather. High pressure will weaken come Monday in the Western Bering Sea as the system heads east towards Mainland Alaska while storms in the Panhandle move east into the Canadian Yukon. The southern Mainland looks to stay dry on Monday but don’t rule out thunderstorm activity in the afternoon. The high pressure system in the Bering Sea will shift east, which would make for a nice, sunny day across Southcentral, with warming temperatures. Last, we will keep an eye on and will continue to monitor storms in the Bering during the middle of the week that have the potential to move east and into the southern mainland of Alaska.

