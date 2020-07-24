Advertisement

University of Alaska Fairbanks requires masks on campus

(KTVF)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - University of Alaska Fairbanks Chancellor Daniel White has signed a policy requiring people to wear masks while on campus starting Thursday.

In its justification, UAF said the policy was being implemented in order to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 on facilities owned and operated by the university.

UAF said people are expected to wear a face mask that covers their nose and mouth or a face shield made of plastic or plexiglass that is held in place by a headband and covers one’s face from their forehead to below the chin.

The policy says wearing masks is a “requirement as a condition of employment” for people working at the university. Students that refuse to wear masks could be disciplined under the Student Code of Conduct. UAF says discipline could come in the form of educational sanctions, university probation, loss of housing, suspension or expulsion.

Members of the public are expected to wear masks on campus and refusal to wear one could result in the university excluding the person from entering such facilities as they “will be subject to trespass.”

Several exemptions were listed in the policy. People who need to wear PPE for their job are not required to replace that equipment with a face covering. Children under the age of 5 are also exempt. People who have a health condition that prevents them from safely wearing a mask are exempt.

The face covering is only required in settings where people are in close proximity. People are not required to wear the covering when they are alone, outdoors or when they have 6 feet of distance between them and the nearest individual. To learn more about exemptions to the policy, visit the UAF website.

