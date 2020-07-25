Advertisement

Anchorage seafood processing plant COVID cases comprised mostly of residents

An Anchorage processing plant owned by Copper River Seafoods found 56 employees tested positive for COVID-19 between July 17-22.
An Anchorage processing plant owned by Copper River Seafoods found 56 employees tested positive for COVID-19 between July 17-22.(KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage processing plant owned by Copper River Seafoods found 56 employees tested positive for COVID-19 between July 17-22, the Anchorage Health Department said Friday.

The COVID-positive employees are primarily residents of the Municipality of Anchorage. More employees could test positive as 30 tests are still pending results.

“This is a concerning situation for the people of Anchorage,” Dr. Bruce Chandler, chief medical officer at AHD, said. “With so many workers now testing positive, it is likely that this outbreak has been in progress for some time and that transmission has already occurred among family, friends and others in the community.”

AHD says contact tracing has begun and employees at the plant are being isolated in compliance with CDC guidelines.

Copper River Seafoods closed the plant after the first case was identified and is cleaning the facility.

Anchorage residents are still asked to stay socially distant, retain small contact lists and wear a face covering when outside the household.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

FDA authorizes first test for asymptomatic coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a COVID-19 test that can be used on anyone, including those without symptoms.

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

Health

What mask you should wear, explained by health officials

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
There are several different types of masks, and all of them are used in several different ways. Here’s what health officials say about what mask to wear and when.

Coronavirus

26 deaths in 3 US convents, as nuns confront the pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
At a convent near Detroit, 13 nuns have died of COVID-19. The toll is seven at a center for Maryknoll sisters in New York, and six at a Wisconsin convent that serves nuns with fading memories.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 recovery can take a few weeks even for young adults

Updated: 8 hours ago
Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks, according to U.S. research published Friday.

Coronavirus

Extra unemployment aid expires as virus threatens new states

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL, JUSTIN PRITCHARD and DAVE KOLPACK Associated Press
As public health officials warned Friday that the coronavirus posed new risks to parts of the Midwest and South, enhanced federal payments that helped avert financial ruin for millions of unemployed Americans were set to expire — leaving only threadbare safety nets offered by individual states to ca

Coronavirus

Uncertainty in school reopenings as US virus cases hit 4 million

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
The late summer back-to-school ritual is upended this year as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the U.S.

National

Coronavirus pandemic disrupts immunizations efforts worldwide

Updated: 10 hours ago
The World Health Organization and UNICEF issued a warning stating a disruption of immunization efforts could reverse progress made against some serious illnesses.

National

Coronavirus pandemic disrupts immunizations efforts worldwide

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted immunization efforts worldwide, according to a new report from the world's top health organizations.

Coronavirus

Airport dogs are being trained to sniff out coronavirus

Updated: 11 hours ago
The special canines are already a common sight in airports, usually looking out for drugs, weapons or other contraband.