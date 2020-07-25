Anchorage seafood processing plant COVID cases comprised mostly of residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage processing plant owned by Copper River Seafoods found 56 employees tested positive for COVID-19 between July 17-22, the Anchorage Health Department said Friday.

The COVID-positive employees are primarily residents of the Municipality of Anchorage. More employees could test positive as 30 tests are still pending results.

“This is a concerning situation for the people of Anchorage,” Dr. Bruce Chandler, chief medical officer at AHD, said. “With so many workers now testing positive, it is likely that this outbreak has been in progress for some time and that transmission has already occurred among family, friends and others in the community.”

AHD says contact tracing has begun and employees at the plant are being isolated in compliance with CDC guidelines.

Copper River Seafoods closed the plant after the first case was identified and is cleaning the facility.

Anchorage residents are still asked to stay socially distant, retain small contact lists and wear a face covering when outside the household.

