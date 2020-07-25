COVID-19 test result delays cause frustration in Juneau

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Shawna Noratak had been having headaches in June. She wanted to go to a doctor for a routine check-up.

“And before they could actually see me they were like, ‘We need to see a COVID test first,’” Noratak said.

She got her test from a doctor with the SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC). It took a week to get Noratak’s results back that showed she was negative for COVID-19.

Meagan Bosak, a spokesperson for SEARHC, said the tribal health organization has been advising beneficiaries recently of a seven day turnaround for test results. A surge in COVID cases across the country is causing a backlog.

State laboratories in Anchorage and Fairbanks are doing better, getting most cases back in three to five days. But those results can fluctuate.

Mila Cosgrove, the incident commander at Juneau’s Emergency Operations Center, said Capital City Fire/Rescue received 154 test results back on Thursday. The vast majority of those tests were sent to state labs on July 20. Six of the tests were sent on July 15.

There can be a whole host of reasons for delays. A communication breakdown between state labs and Juneau city and borough officials or even a plane running late.

“It’s really to do with testing volume and testing capacities, and their staffing capacities, and also the supplies they have on hand,” said Robert Barr, the planning sections chief at Juneau’s Emergency Operations Center.

On social media, dozens of people across Southeast Alaska have reported long delays in getting their COVID test results, causing anxiety and frustration.

In the seven days waiting for her results, Noratak quarantined at home, unable to work for the state. “I didn’t actually get to see my doctor for my original problem until over a week later,” Noratak said.

