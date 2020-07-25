Advertisement

DHSS reports one new COVID-19 death; 88 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

By Marlise Irby
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:41 AM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services has reported one new death and 88 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents.

DHSS reports 530 nonresidents have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 31 from Friday. The total resident case count is at 2,338.

DHSS reports recovered cases are at 815, with 1,503 active cases. In addition, there are 115 total hospitalizations and to date, 20 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March of 2020.

The new case counts are out of the following areas of the state:

  • Municipality of Anchorage (47)
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough (7)
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough (8)
  • Juneau City and Borough (1)
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough (9)
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (3)
  • Northwest Arctic Borough (4)
  • Haines Borough (1)
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area (4)
  • Aleutians West Census Area (1)

For more information, click HERE.

