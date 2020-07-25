Advertisement

Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green dies at 73

FILE- British rock and blues guitarist Peter Green, a founding member of Fleetwood Mac, relaxes backstage before performing with his band, Peter Green's Splinter Group, at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill Saturday, April 7, 2001 in New York.
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:16 AM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Peter Green, the dexterous blues guitarist who led the first incarnation of Fleetwood Mac in a career shortened by psychedelic drugs and mental illness, has died. He was 73.

The law firm, Swan Turton, announced the death in a statement Saturday. It said he died “peacefully in his sleep.″ A further statement will be provided in the coming days.

Green, to some listeners, was the best of the British blues guitarists of the 1960s. B.B. King once said Green “has the sweetest tone I ever heard. He was the only one who gave me the cold sweats.”

Green also made a mark as a composer, with “Albatross,” and as a songwriter, with “Oh Well” and “Black Magic Woman.”

