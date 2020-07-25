Advertisement

Got seeds you didn’t ask for? Don’t plant them; report them.

Photos of seeds sent to Virginians unsolicited/VDACS
Photos of seeds sent to Virginians unsolicited/VDACS(Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:55 PM AKDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has issued a warning about seeds that could be dangerous to the environment.

VDACS said some Virginia residents have received packages they didn’t order, containing seeds that appear to have originated from China. It’s not clear what types of seeds are in the packages, but they could be invasive plant species, according to VDACS. The packages were sent by mail and may have Chinese writing on them.

People who receive the seeds are urged not to plant them. VDACS encourages anyone who receives unsolicited seeds in the mail to contact the Office of Plant Industry Services (OPIS) at 804-786-3515 or through the ReportAPest@vdacs.virginia.gov email, especially if they appear to come from China.

According to a statement from VDACS, “Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops. Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘We’re always getting picked on’: Anchorage bars and restaurants go back to limited capacity

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Taylor Clark
Bars are back to 25% capacity limits and restaurants 50% after EO 14 went into effect in Anchorage. Some establishments say they feel singled out and targeted once again.

State

Governor closes Atwood Building after employee tests positive for COVID

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The governor’s administration said the employee was asymptomatic but was tested positive after informed that a contact had been identified as having the virus.

News

DHSS reports 59 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska and 7 nonresident cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
DHSS reports recovered cases are at 800, with 1,430 active cases. In addition, there are 111 total hospitalizations and to date, 19 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March of 2020.

News

ASD says it will begin school in the high-risk model

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
What this means is “the school year will begin with five days of eLearning per week, with no at-school student attendance.”

News

Positively Alaskan: Palmer senior has endless energy for helping others

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Samie Solina
Jennifer McCrary works tirelessly to help seniors in the Mat-Su Valley.

Latest News

VOD-Recording

Dr. Bishop on schools starting from the Mayor's community update

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Anchorage School District announced in a letter to parents “ASD’s schools will start in a high-risk model.”

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 5 hours ago

VOD-Recording

Anchorage car dealership fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
Channel 2 News Late Edition

News

Official: Anchorage tsunami alerts were sent by mistake

Updated: 10 hours ago
Dave Snider is the Tsunami Warning Coordinator at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and says the warning for Anchorage was a mistake after the National Weather Service made changes to try to ensure tsunami alerts would not go to Anchorage residents when they were not needed.

News

Thursday morning blaze burns five cars at Anchorage car dealership

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The remnants of four vehicles at Lithia Kia in Anchorage won’t be driven off the lot, instead they will be towed after they burned in a fire Thursday morning.

Environment

Early release of Pebble Mine Final EIS triggers barrage of criticism from native, commercial fishing, sportfishing groups

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
The Final EIS is not a decision on whether the Pebble Partnership will receive the permits it needs to move forward with the mine, but rather it is a scientific document the Army Corps and U.S. Coast Guard will use to make permitting decisions.