Moose’s Tooth temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID

Moose's Tooth Pub and Pizzeria, Anchorage, Alaska
Moose's Tooth Pub and Pizzeria, Anchorage, Alaska
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:34 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Moose’s Tooth will close its doors for 48 hours after the business learned an employee had tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The restaurant will be closed Friday and Saturday and has asked employees who were in close contact with the individual to isolate.

Yesterday evening, July 23rd, we learned that a staff member has tested positive for Covid-19. We will be closed Friday,...

Posted by Moose's Tooth on Friday, July 24, 2020

The employee was not in “close contact” with the public Moose’s Tooth said in a Facebook post Friday.

Moose’s Tooth will reopen on Sunday but only for take-out services and will “continue to evaluate our dine-in options for the following week.”

In the post, the owners of Moose’s Tooth said operating during the pandemic has been some of the most challenging times the restaurant has faced in its 24 years of business.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

