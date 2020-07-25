New aviation company links Alaskans to charters and cargo carriers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Travel to rural Alaska became difficult this spring after the state’s largest regional airline, Ravn Air, was grounded due to bankruptcy. New ad hoc charter business Arctic On-Demand says it wants to help other airlines fill that void.

The company aims to connect customers with air carriers for charters or cargo, priding itself on an online bid boarding system. The bid portal processes the customer’s request and sends it to air carriers who make a bid, the customer reviews the bids and makes a selection. It’s a $350 fee to use, and it can be done online or over the phone.

“A lot are small mom and pop airlines, they have a couple of aircrafts, and were able to keep them in business because we are providing them with opportunities they didn’t know about,” Arctic On-Demand managing director Rebecca Clark said.

A frequent flier for the new company has been Regal Air. The air taxi and flight sightseeing company has used Arctic On-Demand to help fill charters during the summer since tourism has been slow due to COVID-19. They’ve also seen demand from businesses like Copper River Seafood, who need charters for their fish processors to southwest Alaska, and according to Clark, these are flights typically taken care of by Ravn Air.

The demand from former Ravn clients could change with the regional airline being bought in bankruptcy court by Float Shuttle earlier this month. The Los Angeles based company paid $8,000,000 for six of Ravn’s largest planes and its operating certificates, which allows it to resume air service in rural Alaska.

