Advertisement

New aviation company links Alaskans to charters and cargo carriers

Regal Air airplane docked at Lake Hood. (July 24th, 2020)
Regal Air airplane docked at Lake Hood. (July 24th, 2020)(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Travel to rural Alaska became difficult this spring after the state’s largest regional airline, Ravn Air, was grounded due to bankruptcy. New ad hoc charter business Arctic On-Demand says it wants to help other airlines fill that void.

The company aims to connect customers with air carriers for charters or cargo, priding itself on an online bid boarding system. The bid portal processes the customer’s request and sends it to air carriers who make a bid, the customer reviews the bids and makes a selection. It’s a $350 fee to use, and it can be done online or over the phone.

“A lot are small mom and pop airlines, they have a couple of aircrafts, and were able to keep them in business because we are providing them with opportunities they didn’t know about,” Arctic On-Demand managing director Rebecca Clark said.

A frequent flier for the new company has been Regal Air. The air taxi and flight sightseeing company has used Arctic On-Demand to help fill charters during the summer since tourism has been slow due to COVID-19. They’ve also seen demand from businesses like Copper River Seafood, who need charters for their fish processors to southwest Alaska, and according to Clark, these are flights typically taken care of by Ravn Air.

The demand from former Ravn clients could change with the regional airline being bought in bankruptcy court by Float Shuttle earlier this month. The Los Angeles based company paid $8,000,000 for six of Ravn’s largest planes and its operating certificates, which allows it to resume air service in rural Alaska.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Moose’s Tooth temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Moose’s Tooth will close its doors for 48 hours after the business learned an employee had tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Coronavirus

Anchorage seafood processing plant COVID cases comprised mostly of residents

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
An Anchorage processing plant owned by Copper River Seafoods found 56 employees tested positive for COVID-19 between July 17-22, the Anchorage Health Department said Friday.

News

Protesters gather against Anchorage homeless service ordinances

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
A crowd outside the Midtown Mall gathered Friday to protest Anchorage Assembly ordinances that would fund homeless services and purchase four buildings to become centers for homeless services.

Protesters gather against Anchorage homeless service ordinances

Updated: 1 hours ago
People gathered at the Midtown Mall Friday to protest the use of $22.5 million in homeless services that would allow for the purchase of four different Anchorage buildings to conduct homeless services.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 test result delays cause frustration in Juneau

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Delays in getting COVID-19 test results is causing frustration across Juneau

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

‘We’re always getting picked on’: Anchorage bars and restaurants go back to limited capacity

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
Bars are back to 25% capacity limits and restaurants 50% after EO 14 went into effect in Anchorage. Some establishments say they feel singled out and targeted once again.

State

Governor closes Atwood Building after employee tests positive for COVID

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The governor’s administration said the employee was asymptomatic but was tested positive after informed that a contact had been identified as having the virus.

News

DHSS reports 59 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska and 7 nonresident cases

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
DHSS reports recovered cases are at 800, with 1,430 active cases. In addition, there are 111 total hospitalizations and to date, 19 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March of 2020.

News

ASD says it will begin school in the high-risk model

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
What this means is “the school year will begin with five days of eLearning per week, with no at-school student attendance.”