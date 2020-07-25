Advertisement

Protesters gather against Anchorage homeless service ordinances

By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A crowd outside the Midtown Mall gathered Friday to protest a pair of Anchorage Assembly ordinances that would fund homeless services in Anchorage and authorize the purchase of four buildings.

The Anchorage Assembly has heard public comment for multiple nights on the issue, delaying a vote for the ordinances.

Thad Phillips, a business owner in midtown, was at the protest and said he thinks the ordinances are allocating money incorrectly.

“The consistent message is that you can’t solve the problem — which is drug and alcohol use that leads to homelessness — and do that in close proximity to liquor stores, and pot shops and the social network they’re in right now,” Phillips said.

He hopes that the assembly will vote against the ordinances. Other protesters gathered Friday afternoon expressed the same sentiment and carried signs that said “Save Midtown no on 2020-58 & 2020-66.”

“We have the opportunity to transform Anchorage’s homelessness response system by making strategic investments to stabilize and quickly house adults without homes,” the municipality stated on its plan.

The municipality has proposed purchasing the Midtown Alaska Club, America’s Best Value Inn, Bean’s Cafe’s location on Third Avenue and a fourth facility in midtown.

According to the municipality’s proposal, those facilities would become engagement centers, supportive housing or substance abuse treatment centers.

The Anchorage Assembly will meet Monday to debate the ordinances, but has previously stated they would vote to postpone AO 2020-58.

Author’s note: This story has been amended to reflect that there will be no more public comment on the ordinances and the assembly has stated it will vote to postpone on the ordinance surrounding zoning laws.

