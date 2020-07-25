Advertisement

‘We’re always getting picked on’: Anchorage bars and restaurants go back to limited capacity

A patron at F Street Station having a drink on the first day of Anchorage Emergency Order 14 going into effect. The order puts bars back to a 25% capacity limit.
A patron at F Street Station having a drink on the first day of Anchorage Emergency Order 14 going into effect. The order puts bars back to a 25% capacity limit.(Taylor Clark)
By Taylor Clark
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:16 PM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On a gloomy Friday in Anchorage, another emergency order went into effect. EO-14 is reminiscent of earlier hunker down phases of the pandemic. Now, bars in town are back to only allowing 25% capacity through the door again and restaurants 50%.

Additionally, all bars, restaurants and any business that interacts with a customer in a sit-down setting for more than 15 minutes must go back to collecting contact tracing information under EO-14.

At Darwin’s Theory, Darwin Biwer said they’ve been seeing far fewer people. Now he’s wondering how they’re going to make any money when they’re only allowed to have up to 13 people at the bar including the staff.

Like many in the industry, he said he’s feeling singled out.

“You know, we’re always getting picked on,” he said. “Whether the mayor’s doing that on purpose or not, who knows? But the reality is there.”

This new order is particularly disappointing to Biwer because he said they’ve been working to keep people safe. They try to keep people in masks when they aren’t in their seat, ask people with coughs and sneezes to leave and they even waited until June 1 to reopen after most other bars had already started seeing customers again.

Just a few blocks over at F Street Station, there were just a few people seated around 10:30 a.m. Friday. Everyone either had a mask on their face or on the table in front of them. Everyone on staff was wearing masks and getting ready for the capacity restrictions as well.

Long-time bartender, Tiffani McNeill, said they’ve been cleaning like crazy, even “quadrupling” their bleach orders.

McNeill said the staff, as well as most patrons, think of F Street as a bar first and a place to get food second. However, right now, they’re glad to have the restaurant license.

While that allows them to have 50% capacity or about 44 people, she said they’re still “pushing it” when it comes to covering their costs.

There, and at most bars and restaurants, she said they just want to follow the rules and keep working.

“I think it’s necessary to keep the community safe and keep small business running,” she said. “And we’ll continue to do that as far as the mandates are concerned. I mean we can’t make people social distance, but we can ask them to.”

These establishments consider the new order to be another thing they have to comply with during the pandemic.

”I just wish we could get through this a lot quicker,” Biwer said. “At least we have some sports on TV now, which helps a little bit.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Governor closes Atwood Building after employee tests positive for COVID

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The governor’s administration said the employee was asymptomatic but was tested positive after informed that a contact had been identified as having the virus.

News

DHSS reports 59 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska and 7 nonresident cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
DHSS reports recovered cases are at 800, with 1,430 active cases. In addition, there are 111 total hospitalizations and to date, 19 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March of 2020.

News

ASD says it will begin school in the high-risk model

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
What this means is “the school year will begin with five days of eLearning per week, with no at-school student attendance.”

News

Positively Alaskan: Palmer senior has endless energy for helping others

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Samie Solina
Jennifer McCrary works tirelessly to help seniors in the Mat-Su Valley.

Latest News

VOD-Recording

Dr. Bishop on schools starting from the Mayor's community update

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Anchorage School District announced in a letter to parents “ASD’s schools will start in a high-risk model.”

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 5 hours ago

VOD-Recording

Anchorage car dealership fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
Channel 2 News Late Edition

News

Official: Anchorage tsunami alerts were sent by mistake

Updated: 10 hours ago
Dave Snider is the Tsunami Warning Coordinator at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and says the warning for Anchorage was a mistake after the National Weather Service made changes to try to ensure tsunami alerts would not go to Anchorage residents when they were not needed.

News

Thursday morning blaze burns five cars at Anchorage car dealership

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The remnants of four vehicles at Lithia Kia in Anchorage won’t be driven off the lot, instead they will be towed after they burned in a fire Thursday morning.

Environment

Early release of Pebble Mine Final EIS triggers barrage of criticism from native, commercial fishing, sportfishing groups

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
The Final EIS is not a decision on whether the Pebble Partnership will receive the permits it needs to move forward with the mine, but rather it is a scientific document the Army Corps and U.S. Coast Guard will use to make permitting decisions.