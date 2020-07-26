Advertisement

Breaking News: 186 new COVID-19 cases among Alaskans

By Marlise Irby
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:45 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reports 186 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents.

DHSS reports 578 total nonresidents have tested positive for COVID-19. The total resident case count is at 2,524.

DHSS reports recovered cases are at 817, with 1,687 active cases. In addition, there are 115 total hospitalizations and to date, 20 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March of 2020.

The new case counts are out of the following areas of the state:

  • Municipality of Anchorage (158)
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough (1)
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough (11)
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough (1)
  • Juneau City and Borough (2)
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough (4)
  • Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area (1)
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (1)
  • Sitka City and Borough (1)
  • Wrangell City and Borough (2)
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area (1)
  • Aleutians West Census Area (1)
  • Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon (2)

For more information, click HERE.

