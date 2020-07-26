Advertisement

Heavy rain for Southeast, Northwest Alaska

Southcentral rain ends tonight
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heavy rain is expected to move through the Panhandle Saturday night into Sunday. Some areas could see up to 2 inches of rain over 24-hours with this fast moving system. Starting Sunday, significant rain is expected in Northwest Alaska, with about one-half inch falling around Utqiaġvik.

The rain ends for most of Southcentral on Saturday night though eastern Prince William Sound will likely see rain showers for Sunday afternoon. Anchorage will see a few sunny breaks by Sunday evening but they don’t stick around long. The clouds return for Monday.

