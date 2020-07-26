Advertisement

Seven-year-old Stebbins boy dies after being struck by dirt bike

By Kristen Durand
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 3:57 PM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A seven-year-old boy in Stebbins has died after he was struck by a dirt bike, Alaska State Troopers say.

Troopers say the collision happened shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday morning. AST says the child died several hours after the collision at the Stebbins clinic where he was being treated for his injuries.

Neither alcohol nor controlled substances appear to be a factor, and foul play is not suspected, according to AST.

Troopers responded to the village and are continuing an investigation. They say body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy to confirm cause of death.

