Advertisement

Anchorage homeschooling programs seeing a surge of interest

ASD transitioned schooling to online learning in March.
ASD transitioned schooling to online learning in March.(ktuu)
By Alexis Fernandez
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With so much uncertainty around back-to-school plans, more parents are choosing homeschooling options.

“We couldn’t process the applications fast enough, so it is hard to put a quantifier on it, but double for sure, and every program would say the same. Everyone is doubling in size, I would say even triple,” Dr. Jessica Parker, principal for Family Partnership Charter School, said.

At Family Partnership, renovations were already underway to meet the growing demand in Anchorage when the pandemic hit.

“Parents are just scared and looking for options and choices, trying to figure out what they are going to do,” she said.

The school has reached its cap of 1,500 students, with an additional 1,000 currently on a waitlist.

“We are hiring teachers, this is pretty much my biggest focus right now as principal is to hire enough staff that share out homeschool philosophy,” she added.

Over at ASD’s PAIDEIA, which is a statewide online school, enrollment is also booming.

It currently has 200 students enrolled, with an additional 300 looking to get into the program.

“This year we have definitely received a lot more interest, I think it started back when schools had closed in the spring, and families kind of got an inkling that this might continue and so they started reaching out to us,” Douglas Gray, principal at PAIDEIA Cooperative school said.

Both options are among 35 correspondence programs funded by the State of Alaska.

“Homeschool is becoming a little bit more popular, and I feel like families are looking for something different, and so we are trying to fill that niche for them,” Gray said.

There are two homeschooling programs in Anchorage: Family Partnership Charter School and Frontier Charter School.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Moderate aftershock from last week’s magnitude 7.8 quake felt near King Cove

Updated: 2 hours ago
The King Cove Department of Public Safety sent a notice to residents stating that continued aftershocks were expected.

Morning Edition

Prices soar, Anchorage home sales continue to rise despite Covid-19 related turmoil

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
For now, the indicators continue to look strong in this critically important part of the local economy, but it is a potential canary in the coal mine. One that’s certainly worth keeping an eye on in these uncertain times.

News

DHSS reports first COVID-19 death in the YK Delta; bringing the total to 21 deaths in Alaskan residents

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports one new death bringing the total to 21 for the state.

News

Juneau mulls move to prevent discrimination in local laws

Updated: 6 hours ago
Assemblymember Rob Edwardson introduced the ordinance to create a seven-person committee with members experienced in identifying unlawful discrimination

Latest News

News

Two suspects arrested following a robbery at Jim Creek campground

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Both suspects face Robbery, theft, and assault charges. Both men were transported to Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and held without bail.

News

Parents share mixed views on ASD’s decision to start school online

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Samie Solina
Parents share their reaction to ASD's decision to start online.

News

Parents react to ASD's decision to start online

Updated: 8 hours ago
Channel 2 Morning Edition

News

Local artist paints 100 paintings in 100 days

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ariane Aramburo
Local artist, Christina Wilson sets out to paint 100 paintings in 100 days.

Law

Assembly to consider ban on conversion therapy for minors

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Matt Leseman
The proposed ordinance would fine medical professionals for attempting to force a change.

State

Feds give go-ahead for Ambler Road access to mining district

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
Thursday federal agencies issued a record of decision approving plans for a 211 mile private industrial road from the Dalton Highway along the southern Brooks Range to the Ambler Mining District.