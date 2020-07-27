Advertisement

Assembly to consider ban on conversion therapy for minors

The microphone for public testimony at the Anchorage Assembly lights up as a resident approaches the podium.
The microphone for public testimony at the Anchorage Assembly lights up as a resident approaches the podium.(KTUU)
By Matt Leseman
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly is considering a ban on conversion therapy for youth. Conversion therapy is a practice that seeks to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of an individual. The potential ban will be up for public hearing and possibly a vote at the Assembly’s July 28 meeting. Supporters of the ordinance argue it prevents a debunked practice that harms minors, while critics say the restrictions are too heavy-handed and would restrict personal freedoms.

The ordinance, AO 2020-65, targets “sexual orientation or gender identity change efforts” or “conversion therapy” coming from licensed, certified, or registered professionals, and would impose a $500/day fine to any that engage in those practices. One of the ordinance’s sponsors, Assembly Chair Felix Rivera, said the intent is to stop practices he believes have been proven to be ineffective and harmful.

“There are a multitude of different medical associations, pediatric associations which have denounced conversion therapy for a ton of different reasons,” Rivera said. “Primarily because it doesn’t provide positive results for youth. The two leading results that it provides for youth are depression and suicide.”

Lillian Lennon, a transgender queer woman in Anchorage, has been pushing for years for the assembly to pass an ordinance like this. Lennon said she spent two years at a conversion therapy camp where she said she was subjected to verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse. On the other side, her identity hadn’t changed.

“I came out the other end, still the person I am, but feeling far more damaged,” she said.

Rivera and Lennon said the ordinance is meant to prevent those kinds of practices from occurring in Anchorage, but others are worried that the language in the ordinance is much broader than that.

“There’s a fear that people who want help are not going to be able to get it,” said Jim Minnery, president of Christian public policy organization the Alaska Family Council.

Minnery said he’s worried the ordinance would prevent families in agreement from seeking the treatment they want, which he described as a separate situation from the conditions Lennon went through.

“Certainly we don’t believe in any kind of coercive action that would force some minor to do something they’re not willing to do,” he said. “That would be reprehensible.”

He argued that a minor experiencing uncertainty over their sexual orientation or gender identity should be able to go through therapy and come out the other side with multiple possible outcomes; he believes the ordinance as it’s written doesn’t allow that.

“Minors who struggle with gender dysphoria or unwanted same-sex attraction should have the help that they desire,” he said.

Rivera pointed out that there are exceptions and carve-outs in the ordinance. The restrictions only apply to medical professionals and not to religious institutions, nor does it impact therapy for adults.

“If you’re an adult, you can make whatever decision you want,” he said.

The ordinance will be up for public comment at the Assembly’s July 28 meeting. Due to an emergency order, the public will not be able to enter the chambers. You can request to be called for comment during the meeting, or submit written comments by emailing Testimony@anchorageak.gov.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Feds give go-ahead for Ambler Road access to mining district

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
Thursday federal agencies issued a record of decision approving plans for a 211 mile private industrial road from the Dalton Highway along the southern Brooks Range to the Ambler Mining District.

News

Seven-year-old Stebbins boy dies after being struck by dirt bike

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kristen Durand
A seven-year-old boy in Stebbins has died after he was struck by a dirt bike, Alaska State Troopers say.

News

186 new COVID-19 cases among Alaskans

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports the largest spike in COVID-19 cases during the pandemic.

Economy

Proposed ordinance would prevent evictions in Anchorage through September

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:28 PM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
Supporters argue another moratorium is needed to prevent an "eviction tsunami."

Latest News

Environment

Public comment period opens on Pebble Mine water quality certification

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:34 PM AKDT
|
By Grant Robinson
Before the Army Corps can authorize a permit allowing the Pebble Partnership to discharge dredged or fill material into streams or wetlands, the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation must grant a certification that the project will not violate existing water quality laws.

News

For ASD parents and staff, mixed emotions over move to online start

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 3:13 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
ASD's superintendent announced Friday that school will start in a fully online format this year. Parents and staff are expressing mixed feelings about the decision.

Breaking News

DHSS reports one new COVID-19 death; 88 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:41 AM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports one new death and 88 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents.

State

With Pebble’s EIS finalized, here’s what still has to happen before the mine is built

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:01 PM AKDT
|
By Grant Robinson
The publication of the Final Environmental Impact Statement marked the most significant step in the effort the develop the copper, gold and molybdenum mine at the Pebble deposit to date.

News

Moose’s Tooth temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:34 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Moose’s Tooth will close its doors for 48 hours after the business learned an employee had tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Coronavirus

Anchorage seafood processing plant COVID cases comprised mostly of residents

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:59 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
An Anchorage processing plant owned by Copper River Seafoods found 56 employees tested positive for COVID-19 between July 17-22, the Anchorage Health Department said Friday.