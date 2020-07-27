Weather
Cook Inlet Kennel Club Dog Show
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:51 PM AKDT
Updated: 1 hours ago
Latest News
News
‘We’re always getting picked on’: Anchorage bars and restaurants go back to limited capacity
Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:16 PM AKDT
|
By
Taylor Clark
Bars are back to 25% capacity limits and restaurants 50% after EO 14 went into effect in Anchorage. Some establishments say they feel singled out and targeted once again.
News
New money helps expand homeless services in Anchorage
Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:14 PM AKDT
|
By
Taylor Clark
Residents have made it clear that they want to see less people living on the streets of Anchorage. While the municipality continues to look for new services, the ones already here are getting a boost from grants.
Community
One Alaska: Many Voices premieres Wednesday
Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:31 PM AKDT
|
By
KTUU News
Channel 2 tackles some tough conversations and reflects on the Alaskan experience in One Alaska: Many Voices.
Community
Anchorage Public Libraries scale back services, temporarily close other locations
Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:44 PM AKDT
|
By
Cheyenne Mathews
The Anchorage Public Library has temporarily shut down two library locations in “an abundance of caution” after a possible COVID-19 exposure was reported.
Latest News
News
AK Pebble Painters hides artistic surprises across Anchorage
Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:52 PM AKDT
The AK Pebble Painters are hiding artistic surprises across Anchorage.
Community
With tourism down, Municipality sees negative revenue variance
Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 9:53 PM AKDT
|
By
Matt Leseman
Revenues are about $16 million lower than initially expected.
News
35th annual Bear Paw Festival to be Held September 3rd -7th
Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:09 AM AKDT
|
By
Gilbert Cordova
and
Austin Sjong
The Chugiak-Eagle River Chamber of Commerce announced it is having the Bear Paw Festival on September 3rd through the 7th.
Community
For second straight night, Anchorage Assembly postpones vote on $22.5 M for homeless services locations
Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:54 AM AKDT
|
By
Patrick Enslow
Another large turnout for public comment in part led to the Anchorage Assembly again delaying its vote on an ordinance related to homeless services.
Community
Dipnetting season begins on Kenai River
Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:43 PM AKDT
|
By
Taylor Clark
It was a slow start as it usually is. Even with the pandemic still happening, the early birds present for the first day were more concerned with catching salmon than coronavirus.
Community
'We were completely blindsided': bars and restaurants express frustration with city
Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:17 PM AKDT
|
By
Taylor Clark
After reporting very poor sales over 4th of July weekend, a number of bars and restaurants that had COVID-positive cases come through the door are upset with the municipality of Anchorage.