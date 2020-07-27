Advertisement

DHSS reports first COVID-19 death in the YK Delta; bringing the total to 21 deaths in Alaskan residents

First COVID-19 hospitalization and death in YK Delta
First COVID-19 hospitalization and death in YK Delta(KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reports one new COVID-19 death and 98 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents.

According to a news release from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation, YKHC saw it’s first hospitalization and medevac of a COVID-positive person. YKHC says they were aware of the positive case through testing done in Bethel. The person remained in self-isolation and was being monitored. The news release says the person’s condition worsened and later died due to complications related to COVID-19.

DHSS reports 584 total nonresidents have tested positive for COVID-19. The total resident case count is at 2,622.

DHSS reports recovered cases are at 817, with 1,784 active cases. In addition, there are 116 total hospitalizations and to date, 21 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March of 2020.

The new case counts are out of the following areas of the state:

  • Municipality of Anchorage (64)
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough (3)
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough (4)
  • Juneau City and Borough (3)
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough (8)
  • Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area (1)
  • Northwest Arctic Borough (5)
  • Sitka City and Borough (2)
  • North Slope Borough (3)
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area (2)
  • Kudilvak Census Area (1)
  • Aleutians West Census Area (1)
  • Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon (1)

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Moderate aftershock from last week’s magnitude 7.8 quake felt near King Cove

Updated: 58 minutes ago
The King Cove Department of Public Safety sent a notice to residents stating that continued aftershocks were expected.

Morning Edition

Prices soar, Anchorage home sales continue to rise despite Covid-19 related turmoil

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
For now, the indicators continue to look strong in this critically important part of the local economy, but it is a potential canary in the coal mine. One that’s certainly worth keeping an eye on in these uncertain times.

News

Juneau mulls move to prevent discrimination in local laws

Updated: 4 hours ago
Assemblymember Rob Edwardson introduced the ordinance to create a seven-person committee with members experienced in identifying unlawful discrimination

News

Two suspects arrested following a robbery at Jim Creek campground

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Both suspects face Robbery, theft, and assault charges. Both men were transported to Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and held without bail.

Latest News

News

Parents share mixed views on ASD’s decision to start school online

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Samie Solina
Parents share their reaction to ASD's decision to start online.

News

Parents react to ASD's decision to start online

Updated: 6 hours ago
Channel 2 Morning Edition

News

Local artist paints 100 paintings in 100 days

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ariane Aramburo
Local artist, Christina Wilson sets out to paint 100 paintings in 100 days.

Law

Assembly to consider ban on conversion therapy for minors

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Matt Leseman
The proposed ordinance would fine medical professionals for attempting to force a change.

State

Feds give go-ahead for Ambler Road access to mining district

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
Thursday federal agencies issued a record of decision approving plans for a 211 mile private industrial road from the Dalton Highway along the southern Brooks Range to the Ambler Mining District.

News

Seven-year-old Stebbins boy dies after being struck by dirt bike

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kristen Durand
A seven-year-old boy in Stebbins has died after he was struck by a dirt bike, Alaska State Troopers say.