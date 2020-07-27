DHSS reports first COVID-19 death in the YK Delta; bringing the total to 21 deaths in Alaskan residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reports one new COVID-19 death and 98 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents.

According to a news release from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation, YKHC saw it’s first hospitalization and medevac of a COVID-positive person. YKHC says they were aware of the positive case through testing done in Bethel. The person remained in self-isolation and was being monitored. The news release says the person’s condition worsened and later died due to complications related to COVID-19.

DHSS reports 584 total nonresidents have tested positive for COVID-19. The total resident case count is at 2,622.

DHSS reports recovered cases are at 817, with 1,784 active cases. In addition, there are 116 total hospitalizations and to date, 21 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March of 2020.

The new case counts are out of the following areas of the state:

Municipality of Anchorage (64)

Fairbanks North Star Borough (3)

Kenai Peninsula Borough (4)

Juneau City and Borough (3)

Matanuska-Susitna Borough (8)

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area (1)

Northwest Arctic Borough (5)

Sitka City and Borough (2)

North Slope Borough (3)

Valdez-Cordova Census Area (2)

Kudilvak Census Area (1)

Aleutians West Census Area (1)

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon (1)

