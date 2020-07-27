Juneau mulls move to prevent discrimination in local laws

JUNEAU, Alaska - Juneau officials are considering an ordinance that would create a committee to ensure that future local laws are not racist or discriminatory.

The Juneau Empire reports the proposal to the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly is a response to community pressure to establish oversight committees for local government departments. Assemblymember Rob Edwardson introduced the ordinance to create a seven-person committee with members experienced in identifying unlawful discrimination.

They would review new local ordinances. One tribal leader says the panel to root out discrimination and racism in future laws would be groundbreaking.