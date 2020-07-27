Local artist paints 100 paintings in 100 days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Christina Wilson is an artist and her creative space is right in her home in Anchorage. Her work space is nestled next to her window as each stroke of her paint brush brings her one step closer to a project that’s near and dear to her heart.

“This is 100 days 100 paintings, today is 45 so I’m almost halfway done,” said Wilson.

It’s an idea that came about all because she wanted to improve her craft.

“I decided to do it to challenge myself and learn new things,” added Wilson.

Given the times we’re in now and dealing with a pandemic, Wilson’s learning new ways to connect to her audience.

“I love fireweed and lupin, so I’m just kind of emulating the world around me and trying to show that in a way that viewers can see what’s going on while we’re all social distancing,” she said.

Her paintings are all filled with vibrant blues and greens, purples and yellow and her art will be auctioned off for a good cause.

“Amanda Rose Warren is an artist that I’m working with and we’re teaming up to raise $25,000 for the Alaska Sealife Center. They work on research and rehabilitation and we just called each other up one day, we had seen the news article and we said we have to act on this, we can help,” explained Wilson.

As for how long each painting takes, Wilson said it depends on the painting.

“If I‘m just doing your average Alaska landscape, I can kind of zen out and paint it pretty quickly,” she said.

Whether it’s a kayaker, a fox in a field or Denali, Wilson’s passion for painting Alaska scenery won’t run out anytime soon.

Wilson will paint live in front of the Sealife Center in Seward on August 2nd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. At the end of the day, those paintings will go for auction.

