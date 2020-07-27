Advertisement

Marlins’ home opener postponed as they deal with virus

Miami Marlins' manager Don Mattingly looks out from the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Philadelphia.
Miami Marlins' manager Don Mattingly looks out from the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:06 AM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins’ home opener Monday night against Baltimore has been postponed as the Marlins deal with a coronavirus outbreak that stranded them in Philadelphia.

The Marlins postponed their flight home Sunday night after their series finale against the Phillies.

A person familiar with the decision to postpone Monday's game told The Associated Press that the move was made due to health precautions. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the postponement hadn't been announced.

Marlins pitcher Jose Urena was scratched from his scheduled start in Sunday's game, and catcher Jorge Alfaro went on the injured list Friday. No reasons were given for the moves, but manager Don Mattingly said those who tested positive would be quarantined in Philadelphia.

The Marlins' precarious health raised anew doubts about MLB's ability to finish the season during a pandemic. In Cincinnati, Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas and center fielder Nick Senzel felt sick Sunday, a day after a teammate went on the injured list because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Some Marlins players texted each other about the team's health issues before Sunday's game, but there was no talk of declining to play, shortstop Miguel Rojas said.

"That was never our mentality," Rojas said. "We knew this could happen at some point. We came to the ballpark ready to play."

Said Mattingly: "It's fair to say guys are concerned about things. They want how they're feeling about the situation to be heard. I think it's fair. We're talking about health."

The Marlins played exhibition games at Atlanta on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Braves, who have since been without their top two catchers, Tyler Flowers and Travis d'Arnaud, after both players showed symptoms of COVID-19. Mattingly declined to say whether he thought the Marlins' health issues were related to the Atlanta stop.

Miami is a hot spot for the pandemic, but on Sunday, Mattingly said he feels safer there.

"You feel safe at the ballpark; I feel safe with my surroundings going home," he said. "It's a lot scarier on the road."

___

AP Sports Writer David Ginsburg in Baltimore contributed to this report.

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Steve_Wine.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.

