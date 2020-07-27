Advertisement

Mix of sun and clouds for Southcentral, rain moves across northern AK

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:49 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will see a mix of sun and clouds for Monday with temperatures warming into the upper 60s. Most of Southcentral will see at least a few sunny breaks. Temperatures in the Valleys expected to rise to the low 70s.

Rain is moving through northern Alaska today with heavy amounts expected around the north slopes of the Brooks Range. Some rivers that drain the Brooks Range could rise as a result of this rain. Some areas could get up to 1.5 inches of rain.

