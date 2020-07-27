Moderate aftershock from last week’s magnitude 7.8 quake felt near King Cove

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska Earthquake Center says a moderate earthquake struck Monday in the same region where a magnitude 7.8 earthquake occurred last week. The center says Monday's quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5, was an aftershock.

It says the quake was lightly felt in King Cove, about 80 miles away. The King Cove Department of Public Safety sent a notice to residents stating that continued aftershocks were expected.

Last week’s quake was centered in waters 65 miles south-southeast of the tiny community of Perryville. It generated tsunami warnings that later were canceled.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)