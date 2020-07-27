Advertisement

Two suspects arrested following a robbery at Jim Creek campground

(Alex Bengel/KTVF)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:08 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say two suspects arrested an 18-year-old Anchorage resident at gunpoint.

Troopers say around 5 a.m. Sunday they responded to a report that the 18-year-old was robbed at the Jim Creek Recreational Campground and that the “suspects’ vehicle was observed disabled on the Glenn Highway north of Eklutna.”

AST along with Anchorage police responded and arrested 19-year-old Darrion Watson and 18-year-old Wyatt Flotre.

Troopers say Watson held a gun to the victim’s head while Flotre took personal property.

Both suspects face Robbery, theft, and assault charges. Both men were transported to Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and held without bail.               

