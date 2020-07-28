Advertisement

110 new COVID cases reported in Alaska residents Tuesday

27 nonresidents tested positive for the virus as well
The Department of Health and Social Services reports a total of 3,350 cases in residents and nonresidents since the pandemic began.
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 137 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Of those cases, 110 were identified in Alaska residents and 27 were in nonresidents.

There are currently 1,871 active cases of the virus in Alaska residents, DHSS said. Tuesday, the department reported the 22nd death of a resident with COVID-19 as a male Fairbanks resident in his 40s.

The majority of the new cases are in the Municipality of Anchorage with 71 new cases in Anchorage, three in Chugiak and six in Eagle River.

The state’s coronavirus response hub states 36 people are currently hospitalized with COVID or are suspected of having the virus. There have been a total of 120 hospitalizations since the pandemic began in Alaska.

There were four new hospitalizations yesterday DHSS said.

The Alaska cases are split evenly between male and female residents who tested positive for the virus as reported Tuesday with 55 men and 55 women added to the cases.

One of the new cases is a child under 10 and seven are between the age of 10 and 19. The bulk of the new cases were in people in their 20s with 37 new cases. DHSS said 23 are in their 30s, 14 are in their 40s, 13 are in their 50s, 10 are in their 60s, four in their 70s and one is 80 or older.

DHSS reported 110 new cases in Alaska residents Tuesday.
  • Municipality of Anchorage: 80 residents, 3 nonresidents
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 6 residents, 3 nonresidents
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 2 residents, 2 nonresidents
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 6 residents
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1 resident
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 5 residents, 4 nonresidents
  • North Slope Borough: 1 resident
  • Juneau City and Borough: 6 residents, 3 nonresidents
  • Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1 nonresident
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1 resident
  • Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1 resident
  • Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1 resident

There were 11 nonresident cases listed as “unknown” location. A total of 836 cases are listed as recovered cases, which means they no longer need to isolate, DHSS said.

There was one new death reported Tuesday in a Fairbanks resident in his 40s.
Seven of the nonresident cases are people who work in the seafood industry in Juneau (3), Seward (2) and Valdez (2). DHSS said they are investigating the “purpose” of 17 other nonresident cases in Anchorage (3), Seward (1), Wasilla (2), Big Lake (1) and 10 others in locations that are under investigation.

Two of the nonresidents who tested positive for the virus were visitors with one in Willow and one in an unknown location.

The state says the average daily positive test rate of the last three days is 2.65% and a total of 213,875 tests have been conducted.

There have been a total of 3,350 cases of the virus reported for Alaska with 2,729 of those cases in residents and 621 in nonresidents.

For more information about COVID-19 cases in Alaska, visit the DHSS website here.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

