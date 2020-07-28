Advertisement

A sunny couple of days a head for Southcentral

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:17 AM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With a few clouds this morning, sunshine develops around Southcentral for Tuesday and will linger into Wednesday. Clouds return on Thursday with a chance of showers for the weekend.

Rain showers for the Interior and rivers are running high along the northern parts of the state, near the Brooks Range. Flooding is not expected but fast water and hidden sandbars are possible.

Sunshine moves into the Panhandle as well.

