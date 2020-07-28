Alaska spaceport plans rocket launch after virus slowdown

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A rocket will be sent into space from Alaska next week with more set to be launched later after a delay in the launch schedule because of the coronavirus.

The Juneau Empire reported the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak has scheduled a commercial rocket launch for between Aug. 2 and Aug. 7, depending on weather conditions.

Alaska Aerospace Corporation CEO Mark Lester says the spaceport about 40 miles from Kodiak had six launches scheduled for 2020 before the outbreak of the pandemic. The spaceport launches objects into a polar orbit that is useful for different types of payloads.

