Appreciation BBQ for Veterans

Operation Comfort Warrior
(wagm)
By Peggy McCormack
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:52 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -On August 13th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Alaska VA Healthcare System will be hosting a curbside appreciation BBQ for veterans at the parking lot of the Alaska VA Healthcare System, located at 1201 N. Muldoon in Anchorage.

Veterans are encouraged to swing by for curbside pick-up and enjoy some pulled pork, hamburgers, hotdogs, vegan burgers, sides and fruit, all donated by the American Legion.

Remember to bring your VA ID card for the meal.

For more information, call 907-375-2620.

