Hiker rescued by Alaska Air National Guard at Mount Williwaw

Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter and aircrew assigned to the 210th Rescue Squadron, with pararescuemen aboard from the 212th Rescue Squadron saved a distressed hiker on July 26, 2020.
Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter and aircrew assigned to the 210th Rescue Squadron, with pararescuemen aboard from the 212th Rescue Squadron saved a distressed hiker on July 26, 2020.(Alaska National Guard Public Affairs)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Using a hoist-capable helicopter the Alaska National Guard rescued the hiker at Mount Williwaw east of Anchorage on Sunday.

According to a news release from Alaska National Guard, the hiker got stuck and used his cell phone to call for help. When help arrived they located the hiker 5,000 feet above sea level and hoisted the rescue team down 30 feet to safely bring the hiker on to the helicopter.

In this photo you can see the hiker.
In this photo you can see the hiker.(Alaska National Guard Public Affairs)

The hiker was then taken to Alaska Regional Hospital where he was later released to Alaska State Troopers.

“The hiker knew exactly who to contact to get help,” said Alaska Air National Guard Capt. Daniel Warren, combat rescue officer and AKRCC senior controller. “This rescue effort demonstrates the continuing success of the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center’s community outreach and the synergistic relationship between the Alaska State Troopers and the Alaska Air National Guard.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

