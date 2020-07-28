Advertisement

Homer and Quinhagak airports to receive more than $6.7 million in federal funding combined

(WAGM)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:05 AM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Airports in Homer and Quinhagak will receive more than $6.7 million in federal funding.

The Homer airport will receive $6,476,297 for “Construct/Rehabilitate/Modify/Expand Snow Removal Equipment Building.” The airport in Quinhagak will receive $300,000 for an “Update Airport Master Plan or Study.”

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced Tuesday the Trump Administration will award more than $273 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration to 41 states and the District of Columbia, American Samoa, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Palau, and Puerto Rico. Of the grants, two will be awarded to airports in Alaska.

A spokesperson with the FAA wrote in an email to Channel 2, ” The federal funds being announced today (Tuesday, July 28th) are in addition to the $10 billion in grants Secretary Elaine Chao awarded to airports to help them stay afloat during the COVID-19 public health emergency.”

