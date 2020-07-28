Advertisement

KTUU 2 hour special: One Alaska; many voices

By Marlise Irby
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Channel 2 News presents a 2-hour, town hall-style conversation on race and diversity in the 49th state – our staff moderators join representatives from 8 ethnic groups which call Alaska home. After all, Alaska is one of the most diverse states in the country. More than 730,000 people live in Alaska among those 8 primary ethnic groups, and there are more than 200 federally-recognized tribes that speak at least 20 indigenous languages here in Alaska. However, like many across the country, we’re not always appreciative and respectful of our unique differences. As civil unrest makes headlines across the country this summer following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, we aim to reflect on our own collective experiences with race, diversity, and equality - as one Alaska, many voices.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘A tsunami of need coming our way': Food Bank of Alaska gearing up for CARES Act unemployment possibly ending

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
Folks on unemployment have gotten extra financial padding in the form of an additional $600 a week from the CARES act. With those benefits about to run out, the Food Bank of Alaska is trying to keep food on the table for those who need help.

News

‘The numbers remain stubbornly high:’ Thousands of unemployed Alaskans face shrinking benefits

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Tens of thousands of unemployed Alaskans face shrinking benefits with the end of the extra $600 per week in federal unemployment payments. The last payment from the feds was sent out on July 25.

News

Hiker rescued by Alaska Air National Guard at Mount Williwaw

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
According to a news release from Alaska National Guard, the hiker got stuck and used his cell phone to call for help.

Education

Anchorage homeschooling programs seeing a surge of interest

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alexis Fernandez
The number of Anchorage parents looking into homeschooling their children has gone up dramatically as the district plans to start the year online.

Latest News

News

Moderate aftershock from last week’s magnitude 7.8 quake felt near King Cove

Updated: 9 hours ago
The King Cove Department of Public Safety sent a notice to residents stating that continued aftershocks were expected.

Morning Edition

Prices soar, Anchorage home sales continue to rise despite Covid-19 related turmoil

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
For now, the indicators continue to look strong in this critically important part of the local economy, but it is a potential canary in the coal mine. One that’s certainly worth keeping an eye on in these uncertain times.

News

UPDATE: DHSS reports first COVID-19 death in the YK Delta; bringing the total to 21 deaths in Alaskan residents

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports one new death bringing the total to 21 for the state.

News

Juneau mulls move to prevent discrimination in local laws

Updated: 12 hours ago
Assemblymember Rob Edwardson introduced the ordinance to create a seven-person committee with members experienced in identifying unlawful discrimination

News

Two suspects arrested following a robbery at Jim Creek campground

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Both suspects face Robbery, theft, and assault charges. Both men were transported to Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and held without bail.

News

Parents share mixed views on ASD’s decision to start school online

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Samie Solina
Parents share their reaction to ASD's decision to start online.