KTUU 2 hour special: One Alaska; many voices

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Channel 2 News presents a 2-hour, town hall-style conversation on race and diversity in the 49th state – our staff moderators join representatives from 8 ethnic groups which call Alaska home. After all, Alaska is one of the most diverse states in the country. More than 730,000 people live in Alaska among those 8 primary ethnic groups, and there are more than 200 federally-recognized tribes that speak at least 20 indigenous languages here in Alaska. However, like many across the country, we’re not always appreciative and respectful of our unique differences. As civil unrest makes headlines across the country this summer following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, we aim to reflect on our own collective experiences with race, diversity, and equality - as one Alaska, many voices.

