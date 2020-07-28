Advertisement

Mat-Su School District to Require Masks for Teachers, Students

Mask requirement Applies to Grades 3 -12, Staff
Student carries mask on backpack(WVLT)
By Jill Burke
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:29 AM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Mat-Su Borough School District will require students in grades 3 - 12, and staff, to wear masks throughout the school day, spokesperson Jillian Morrissey confirmed during a phone call early Tuesday.

The decision comes about three weeks before the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

The school district is planning for an August 19th return to school for grades 1-12, with kindergarten starting the following week. The current plan is for a five day school week with regular hours.

Morrissey said accommodations will be made for students and staff who may not be able to wear masks, and that the guidelines for those situations are being developed.

The Mat-Su Borough School District, through its Health Advisory Team comprised of school district and public health officials, is monitoring the COVID-19 situation daily, Morrissey said.

The district is monitoring virus spread and transmission rates daily, and may implement other changes as the situation warrants, Morrissey said.

The announcement comes on the same day as two scheduled events between the school district and the greater community to get information about its COVID-19 response.

From 5p to 6p on July 28th the district is hosting a virtual Q and A with incoming Superintendent Dr. Randy Trani. More information can be found at www.matsuk12.us/coronavirus.

From 6p to 7p on July 28th an informational event will be held at Houston Jr/Sr High School.

Morrissey told KTUU that the mask requirement follows recommendations for public schools from the CDC and the State of Alaska’s Smart Start plan.

The Mat-Su Borough School District has a supply of cloth masks to be able to provide one to each student and staff, but individuals are encouraged to wear any cloth mask they feel comfortable with.

