Advertisement

Missing and murdered indigenous women cold case office to open in Anchorage

A map displaying the locations of missing and murdered Alaska Native women was displayed at the Alaska Federation of Natives. (KTUU)
A map displaying the locations of missing and murdered Alaska Native women was displayed at the Alaska Federation of Natives. (KTUU) (KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:10 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Seven Cold Case Task Force offices across the nation, dedicated to solving cold cases involving missing and murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives, are opening in the next few weeks, one expected to open in Anchorage.

The Anchorage office is expected to open on August 27. Other nationwide offices include: Rapid City, SD; Billings, MT, Albuquerque, NM, and Phoenix, AZ.

Tuesday morning U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski sent out a news release applauding the establishment of the offices.

“Addressing the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women is going to take all of us to make lasting change. I applaud the administration for the importance placed on this issue—helping us move beyond awareness to action by working to advance initiatives to turn the tide on this crisis. It has truly become an ‘all-hands-on-deck’ effort at all levels of government,” said Senator Murkowski. “These Cold Case Task Force offices are possible because of the funding we worked to include in the 2020 omnibus appropriations bill. Our hope is that they lead to providing justice for the victims and healing for their families. Every step forward is a step in the right direction.”

The offices are opening nearly a year after President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing a task force designed specifically to take a closer look at missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of the Interior Indian Affairs, “President Trump’s Executive Order established the Operation Lady Justice Task Force, a multi-agency effort co-chaired by Secretary Bernhardt and U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr. Its purpose is to enhance the operation of the criminal justice system and address the staggering number of missing and murdered American Indian and Alaska Natives in Tribal communities.”

Murkowski’s office noted in its news release “the task force held its first meeting in January of 2020.”

In early July, it was announced educator and tribal judge E. Ingrid Cumberlidge would take the role of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator for Alaska. The announcement coming from U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder.

As Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator, Cumberlidge will be tasked with working with tribal and other levels of government to identify MMIP cases in the state. She will then help governments within the state and federal law enforcement with guidelines and protocols on how to respond to these cases.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Homer and Quinhagak airports to receive more than $6.7 million in federal funding combined

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
More than $6.7 million in federal funding is coming to two airports in the state of Alaska.

News

Alaska spaceport plans rocket launch after virus slowdown

Updated: 3 hours ago
Alaska Aerospace Corporation CEO Mark Lester says the spaceport about 40 miles from Kodiak had six launches scheduled for 2020 before the outbreak of the pandemic.

VOD-Recording

Nasa is kicking it old school

Updated: 6 hours ago
The technology industry is all about taking good ideas and improving upon them until you get the right product, but in Today's Tech Beat with Austin Sjong, he explains, if it ain't broke, why fix it.

Special Reports

KTUU 2 hour special: One Alaska; many voices

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Channel 2 News presents a 2-hour, town hall-style conversation on race and diversity in the 49th state – our staff moderators join representatives from 8 ethnic groups which call Alaska home.

Latest News

News

‘A tsunami of need coming our way': Food Bank of Alaska gearing up for CARES Act unemployment possibly ending

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
Folks on unemployment have gotten extra financial padding in the form of an additional $600 a week from the CARES act. With those benefits about to run out, the Food Bank of Alaska is trying to keep food on the table for those who need help.

News

‘The numbers remain stubbornly high:’ Thousands of unemployed Alaskans face shrinking benefits

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Tens of thousands of unemployed Alaskans face shrinking benefits with the end of the extra $600 per week in federal unemployment payments. The last payment from the feds was sent out on July 25.

News

Hiker rescued by Alaska Air National Guard at Mount Williwaw

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
According to a news release from Alaska National Guard, the hiker got stuck and used his cell phone to call for help.

Education

Anchorage homeschooling programs seeing a surge of interest

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Alexis Fernandez
The number of Anchorage parents looking into homeschooling their children has gone up dramatically as the district plans to start the year online.

News

Moderate aftershock from last week’s magnitude 7.8 quake felt near King Cove

Updated: 21 hours ago
The King Cove Department of Public Safety sent a notice to residents stating that continued aftershocks were expected.

Morning Edition

Prices soar, Anchorage home sales continue to rise despite Covid-19 related turmoil

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
For now, the indicators continue to look strong in this critically important part of the local economy, but it is a potential canary in the coal mine. One that’s certainly worth keeping an eye on in these uncertain times.