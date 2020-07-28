Advertisement

‘The numbers remain stubbornly high:’ Thousands of unemployed Alaskans face shrinking benefits

Open for business during a fragile economic recovery. (07/27/20)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Tens of thousands of unemployed Alaskans face shrinking benefits with the end of the extra $600 per week in federal unemployment payments. The last payment from the feds was sent out on July 25.

Senate Republicans are pushing for the federal benefits to shrink to 70% of normal wages while House Democrats are advocating for the $600 per week in extra benefits to continue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Whatever little recovery we did see over the last couple of months was in no small part due to the generosity of the federal aid,” said Alaska economist Mouhcine Guettabi.

Guettabi says Alaska has received $3.5 billion from the feds since the pandemic began while unemployed Alaskans have received $580 million from the state and federal governments. A majority of that $580 million has come from the $600 per week in extra federal benefits.

Despite the Alaska economy reopening, the unemployment rate has stayed largely unchanged in the past five weeks. Just over 40,000 Alaskans continue to file unemployment claims.

“The numbers remain stubbornly high,” said Neal Fried, an economist with the Department of Labor. Economists say a recent surge in COVID numbers has dented consumer spending.

The $600 per week in extra unemployment benefits also added over $100 million per month into Alaska’s economy, particularly in Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. Guettabi says those extra federal payments likely added 900 jobs by increased spending.

“It’s almost wholly reinjected into the economy,” said Lennon Weller, an economist with the Department of Labor, about the extra unemployment payments.

If Congress doesn’t pass another relief package, unemployed Alaskans would see their benefits drop to an average of $250 per week, Fried said.

For Alyssa Leonard, the additional payments have been a big help. “I was able to save up as much as I could,” she said.

Leonard recently got a job at TrailerCraft, Inc., in Anchorage. “If I didn’t find a job, I’m sure that would have been a little tougher, I’m sure we would have been in a little bit of a sinking boat,” she said.

Critics of the increased federal unemployment benefits say they could disincentivize people returning to work. “Is that a disincentive? The literature says maybe, maybe at the margins,” Guettabi said.

The bigger question is the availability of jobs for Alaskans. Data compiled by Harvard University shows job postings across Alaska are down 23.3% compared to January 2020.

“There is no evidence to suggest there are enough vacancies to absorb every single person that has been laid off as a result of the pandemic,” Guettabi said.

Alaska’s economic recovery is likely 18 months away and the state will likely be down 25,000 jobs at the end of 2020 compared to the end of 2019.

The fragile economic outlook is based on Alaska tourism recovering and importantly, federal COVID spending to continue being generous. “My forecast shows a pretty dire outlook even when you assume continued aid,” Guettabi said.

