38-year-old charged for fighting with police

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police have arrested two guests at the Hampton Inn after they set off fire alarms causing sprinklers to flood their rooms.

An employee of the inn called APD after the guests “refused to leave” their flooding room. When officers arrived, APD says they made announcements that the two needed to leave the room. Once officers entered the room, they found 38-year-old Joshua Davidson and 24-year-old Courtney Pelenato-Alo asleep on the bed.

APD said officers continued to make “announcements” but the two would not stay awake. When Davidson did respond, he gave a false name and date of birth, became agitated and “lunged” at the officers. Police officers responded by moving to put handcuffs on Davidson, who tried to pull an APD gun on the officer.

Officers put Davidson in handcuffs and placed him in a patrol vehicle, all the while APD says he was verbally abusive and made an attempt at breaking free.

Davidson is now being charged with resisting, assault, disorderly conduct and trespassing. APD also arrested Pelenato-Alo but on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.