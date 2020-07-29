Advertisement

Two people killed in a crash on the Parks Highway

The crash happened Tuesday night
(MGN Image)
(MGN Image)(KWQC)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:12 AM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a head-on crash on the Parks Highway Tuesday night took the lives of two people.

Troopers say around 7:38 p.m., “Mat-Com received a 911 report of a head-on collision at approximately milepost 54 of the Parks Highway, near Hawk Lane.” A member of Houston Fire was the first to arrive on the scene.

“it was reported that a white Honda Accord didn’t negotiate the turn in the road and hit a 2012 Dodge 1500 head-on. Two occupants of the Honda were declared deceased on scene,” AST wrote in an online dispatch.

The driver of the Dodge was not seriously hurt.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

38-year-old charged for fighting with police

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Anchorage Police have arrested two guests at the Hampton Inn after they set off fire alarms causing sprinklers to flood their rooms.

News

Two Anchorage Police officers indicted for 2019 incident

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KTUU News
Two officers who were involved in a bicycle violation case that allegedly escalated in 2019 have been indicted by a grand jury in Anchorage.

News

How informing hotel workers of quarantine guests works under Anchorage EO-14

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
Anchorage hotels are now required to tell their employees about any guests who are in for self-isolation. However, if they misuse that information, there are consequences.

News

Anchorage hospitals could be overwhelmed in 8 weeks if COVID cases rise unchecked, epidemiologist says

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Anchorage hospitals could be overwhelmed in eight weeks if COVID-19 cases continue rising at their current trajectory, according to “conservative” estimates by University of Alaska Anchorage epidemiologist Dr. Thomas Hennessy.

Latest News

Economy

“Love, Anchorage” box is the newest trend in buying local

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Two Anchorage nonprofits have found a way for customers to buy local while staying socially distant.

News

As coronavirus case count climbs, state announces changes to interstate travel allowances

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
State of Alaska officials, including Gov. Mike Dunleavy, announced changed in interstate travel protocols Tuesday.

Education

APU will start fall semester online

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Alaska Pacific University has moved to offer most classes online instead of in-person as previously planned, the university said Tuesday.

News

Alaska’s response rate to the 2020 census is among the lowest in the country

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
During a U.S. Census Bureau news conference held Tuesday afternoon, it was announced the response rate to the Census is 49%, this number includes all of Alaska. It’s important to note this number doesn’t include the remote Alaska response.

News

ASD working to meet needs of special education students through online learning

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Samie Solina
ASD said case managers will be working with parents to make sure individual needs will be met.

Back 2 School

Mat-Su School District to Require Masks for Teachers, Students

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jill Burke
The Mat-Su Borough School District will require students in grades 3 - 12, and staff, to wear masks throughout the school day, spokesperson Jillian Morrissey confirmed during a phone call early Tuesday.