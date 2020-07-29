Two people killed in a crash on the Parks Highway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a head-on crash on the Parks Highway Tuesday night took the lives of two people.

Troopers say around 7:38 p.m., “Mat-Com received a 911 report of a head-on collision at approximately milepost 54 of the Parks Highway, near Hawk Lane.” A member of Houston Fire was the first to arrive on the scene.

“it was reported that a white Honda Accord didn’t negotiate the turn in the road and hit a 2012 Dodge 1500 head-on. Two occupants of the Honda were declared deceased on scene,” AST wrote in an online dispatch.

The driver of the Dodge was not seriously hurt.

