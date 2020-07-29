Anchorage postpones school sports until late August

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School district is postponing the start of high school fall sports and activities until at least the start of the academic school year on August 20, the district announced Wednesday.

The district has already announced that academics will begin online, rather than in-person.

Due to the rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases in Anchorage, the district is in a high-risk model for the beginning of the year, the district said in its announcement.

Whether sports and activities can begin after August 20 will depend on the community health situation and district risk level. Until that time, all school and coach-organized practices and activities are postponed.

“While we recognize the physical and mental benefits of participation in prep sports and activities, we have a public responsibility to weigh these benefits against the need to protect students and coaches from the increasing risk of exposure in our community,” the District wrote in its announcement.

This is a developing story.

