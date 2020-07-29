Advertisement

APU will start fall semester online

(KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Pacific University has moved to offer most classes online instead of in-person as previously planned, the university said Tuesday.

“With the exception of a few classes that require on-campus or field-based instruction, APU will now move all courses, including intensives, to distance delivery for the Fall semester,” APU President Valerie Nurr’araaluk Davidson wrote in a statement to the APU community.

The university made this decision after an “honest assessment” that made them reconsider their approach to open with some in-person instruction.

APU said campus housing, dining services and computer labs will still be open to students.

People on APU’s campus are asked to wear a mask indoors and be socially distant.

“As much as we want to return to some form of normalcy, nothing is more important than the safety of every member of our University community,” APU Provost Hilton Hallock said. “APU is an institution committed to the wellbeing of all Alaska communities, and we are very cognizant of the role we can play in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Their decision to move to mostly distance learning follows the Anchorage School District, which announced it was moving to a 5-day a week online learning model.

Other universities, like the University of Alaska Fairbanks, have required members of the public to wear masks on campus and students who refuse could be sanctioned through the Student Code of Conduct.

