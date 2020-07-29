Back To School: ASD installing plexiglass dividers to help mitigate Covid-19 spread

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -With the school year fast approaching, school districts are working at warp speed to have campuses ready for students. Even in the Anchorage School District, where it’s expected students will begin the year at home, maintenance crews are putting in work to retrofit their buildings.

Part of that process is putting up plexiglass dividers in the front offices of all the schools in the district. The ASD glass shop is in charge of that project, sanding down and preparing their stock of plastic before taking the large translucent sheets to the different locations to install them. When the Covid-19 pandemic first hit and first shut down schools the maintenance department at ASD put in early orders for plexiglass supplies which have turned out to be an important forward-thinking move.

“We ordered plastic months ago, that allowed us to have the inventory and the stock that we have now. At this time plastic is pretty rare. It’s hard to get your hands on a lot of it. You can get a piece here or there, but to get the amount and the quantity that we needed? Luckily we planned ahead.” Says Jerry Stanley the glass shop lead for maintenance at ASD.

Putting up these dividers is one of a number of new precautions and protocols that the Anchorage School District will be ready to utilize if and when schools welcome students back into their buildings. Just when that may be, however, remains anyone’s guess.

