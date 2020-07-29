Advertisement

Back To School: ASD installing plexiglass dividers to help mitigate Covid-19 spread

By Charlie Sokaitis
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -With the school year fast approaching, school districts are working at warp speed to have campuses ready for students. Even in the Anchorage School District, where it’s expected students will begin the year at home, maintenance crews are putting in work to retrofit their buildings.

Part of that process is putting up plexiglass dividers in the front offices of all the schools in the district. The ASD glass shop is in charge of that project, sanding down and preparing their stock of plastic before taking the large translucent sheets to the different locations to install them. When the Covid-19 pandemic first hit and first shut down schools the maintenance department at ASD put in early orders for plexiglass supplies which have turned out to be an important forward-thinking move.

“We ordered plastic months ago, that allowed us to have the inventory and the stock that we have now. At this time plastic is pretty rare. It’s hard to get your hands on a lot of it. You can get a piece here or there, but to get the amount and the quantity that we needed? Luckily we planned ahead.” Says Jerry Stanley the glass shop lead for maintenance at ASD.

Putting up these dividers is one of a number of new precautions and protocols that the Anchorage School District will be ready to utilize if and when schools welcome students back into their buildings. Just when that may be, however, remains anyone’s guess.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back 2 School

Mat-Su Borough School District holds an informational meeting at Houston High School

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Mat-Su Borough School District held its final COVID informational meeting on Tuesday at the Houston High School football field. During the meeting, the district explained its plan for returning to school in-person and online for grades 1-12 on Aug. 19, with kindergarten starting the following week.

Education

APU will start fall semester online

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Alaska Pacific University has moved to offer most classes online instead of in-person as previously planned, the university said Tuesday.

Back 2 School

Working parents prepare for shift from public school to homeschool

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Alexis Fernandez
As the new school year approaches, many parents are getting ready to take on the role of teacher for the very first time.

Back 2 School

Mat-Su School District to Require Masks for Teachers, Students

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jill Burke
The Mat-Su Borough School District will require students in grades 3 - 12, and staff, to wear masks throughout the school day, spokesperson Jillian Morrissey confirmed during a phone call early Tuesday.

Latest News

Back 2 School

UPDATE: Mat-Su schools to require masks this year for grades 3-12

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:12 PM AKDT
|
By Hank Davis
With just 23 days left until the Aug. 19 start of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District’s 2020 school year, a full plan for resuming classes this fall has not been publicly released.

Back 2 School

Anchorage homeschooling programs seeing a surge of interest

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:59 PM AKDT
|
By Alexis Fernandez
The number of Anchorage parents looking into homeschooling their children has gone up dramatically as the district plans to start the year online.

News

Parents share mixed views on ASD’s decision to start school online

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:59 AM AKDT
|
By Samie Solina
Parents share their reaction to ASD's decision to start online.

News

For ASD parents and staff, mixed emotions over move to online start

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 3:13 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
ASD's superintendent announced Friday that school will start in a fully online format this year. Parents and staff are expressing mixed feelings about the decision.

Education

University of Alaska Fairbanks requires masks on campus

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:06 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The University of Alaska Fairbanks Chancellor Daniel White has signed a policy requiring people to wear masks while on campus starting Thursday.

News

KPBSD creates flexible plan for back to school

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:29 PM AKDT
|
By Samie Solina
The plan was approved mid-July. It follows Alaska’s Smart Start framework which has districts layout protocols based on low, medium, and high-risk scenarios.