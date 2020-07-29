Blood Bank of Alaska in critical need of plasma donations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As Alaska reports more cases of COVID-19 there is also an increased demand for blood with antibodies.

According to the Federal Drug Administration, that part of the blood is collected from patients who have recovered from the virus because, according to its website, “there is some information that suggests it might help some patients recover from COVID-19.”

This is why the Blood Bank of Alaska says it has been collecting what’s called “convalescent plasma” since May to treat local COVID-19 patients. So far, the center has worked with more than 30 recovered patients, to supply the plasma, but now additional donors are needed to keep up with the demand.

“One patient, now released from the hospital in Fairbanks, credits this treatment for saving his life,” the Blood Bank of Alaska said in a statement.

The center is asking anyone who has fully recovered from COVID-19 to consider donating. The FDA is also encouraging people to donate but only after at least two weeks of full recovery.

Donors must also meet the established criteria and supply necessary documentation, such as a confirmed positive diagnosis. Anyone interested in donating either convalescent plasma or any other blood donation is asked to call 907-222-5630 or go to visit the Blood Bank of Alaska website.

