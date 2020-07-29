Advertisement

Five new test sites to open in Anchorage as state announces 67 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Here is a look at the state numbers on July 29.
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:09 PM AKDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Five additional COVID-19 testing sites will open Friday in the Municipality of Anchorage, the city’s Emergency Operations Center announced Wednesday.

The five testing sites will be located in the parking lots of the following:

  • ChangePoint Church, 6689 Changepoint Drive
  • Fairview Community Recreation Center, 1121 East 10th Avenue
  • Anchorage Church of Christ, 2700 Debarr Road
  • Muldoon Community Assembly, 7041 Debarr Road
  • Z.J. Loussac Library, 3600 Denali Street

Tests will be free and those interested can visit the sites three days a week at the following times:

  • Monday - 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Friday - 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Saturday - 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Municipality says the sites will be operated by Visit Healthcare through October 20. The five sites are in addition to the existing Lake Otis Parkway testing location operated by Providence Health & Services Alaska. The news about the new testing sites come as DHSS announced new COVID-19 cases in Alaska.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 67 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. This brings the total case count in Alaska to 3,442. This number includes 2,797 Alaskans and 645 nonresidents.

There are currently 1,921 active cases of the virus. The department reports 22 people have died with COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the state in March.

The majority of the new cases are in the Municipality of Anchorage with 53 new cases, two in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, five in the Kenai Peninsula Borough, one in Juneau, four in the Mat-Su, one in the Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area and one in the Valdez-Cordova Census Area.

The state’s coronavirus response hub states 34 people are currently hospitalized with COVID or are suspected of having the virus. There have been a total of 125 hospitalizations since the pandemic began in Alaska.

Total Statewide cases filtered by age group show that those 20-29 have tested positive the most with just under 25%. The second age group to have the most cases is 30-39 with just about 19%, with the 40-49 age group being the third highest with just over 13%.

