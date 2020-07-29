Four people killed in a crash near Petersburg

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Four people are dead after the vehicle they were in went off the road and hit multiple trees near Petersburg, according to Alaska State Troopers.

AST says Tuesday they “received a request for a welfare check on 4 subjects that were last known to be headed to the Blind Slough area, south of Petersburg”, on Monday.

While responding troopers learned of a crash near mile 27 of the Mitkof Highway. Further investigation determined “all four occupants of the vehicle, who were the subjects of the welfare check, were deceased.”

Troopers identified the deceased as 29-year-old Ian Martin, 21-year-old Siguard Decker, 19-year-old Helen Decker, and 37-year-old Dennis Lord.

AST says the four people were wearing their seatbelts and the airbags did deploy. Troopers do say “alcohol appears to be a factor; however, the investigation is ongoing.”

