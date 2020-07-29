Advertisement

Four people killed in a crash near Petersburg

Alaska State Troopers (Alex Bengel/KTVF)
Alaska State Troopers (Alex Bengel/KTVF)(KTVF)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:42 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Four people are dead after the vehicle they were in went off the road and hit multiple trees near Petersburg, according to Alaska State Troopers.

AST says Tuesday they “received a request for a welfare check on 4 subjects that were last known to be headed to the Blind Slough area, south of Petersburg”, on Monday.

While responding troopers learned of a crash near mile 27 of the Mitkof Highway. Further investigation determined “all four occupants of the vehicle, who were the subjects of the welfare check, were deceased.”

Troopers identified the deceased as 29-year-old Ian Martin, 21-year-old Siguard Decker, 19-year-old Helen Decker, and 37-year-old Dennis Lord.

AST says the four people were wearing their seatbelts and the airbags did deploy. Troopers do say “alcohol appears to be a factor; however, the investigation is ongoing.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Juneau on track to break summer rainfall record

Updated: moments ago
Last year’s summer was extremely dry, with 10 inches of rain.

News

Two people killed in a crash on the Parks Highway

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
A head-on crash on the Parks Highway took the lives of two people.

News

38-year-old charged for fighting with police

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Anchorage Police have arrested two guests at the Hampton Inn after they set off fire alarms causing sprinklers to flood their rooms.

News

Two Anchorage Police officers indicted for 2019 incident

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KTUU News
Two officers who were involved in a bicycle violation case that allegedly escalated in 2019 have been indicted by a grand jury in Anchorage.

Latest News

News

How informing hotel workers of quarantine guests works under Anchorage EO-14

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
Anchorage hotels are now required to tell their employees about any guests who are in for self-isolation. However, if they misuse that information, there are consequences.

News

Anchorage hospitals could be overwhelmed in 8 weeks if COVID cases rise unchecked, epidemiologist says

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Anchorage hospitals could be overwhelmed in eight weeks if COVID-19 cases continue rising at their current trajectory, according to “conservative” estimates by University of Alaska Anchorage epidemiologist Dr. Thomas Hennessy.

Economy

“Love, Anchorage” box is the newest trend in buying local

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Two Anchorage nonprofits have found a way for customers to buy local while staying socially distant.

News

As coronavirus case count climbs, state announces changes to interstate travel allowances

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
State of Alaska officials, including Gov. Mike Dunleavy, announced changed in interstate travel protocols Tuesday.

Education

APU will start fall semester online

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Alaska Pacific University has moved to offer most classes online instead of in-person as previously planned, the university said Tuesday.

News

Alaska’s response rate to the 2020 census is among the lowest in the country

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
During a U.S. Census Bureau news conference held Tuesday afternoon, it was announced the response rate to the Census is 49%, this number includes all of Alaska. It’s important to note this number doesn’t include the remote Alaska response.