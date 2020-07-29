Advertisement

Juneau on track to break summer rainfall record

Juneau, Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KTUU)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:56 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JUNEAU, Alaska - An Alaska weather expert says the area encompassing the state’s capital city is on track to break summer rainfall records.

The Juneau Empire reported National Weather Service Meteorologist Cody Moore says Juneau had already reached its summer rain average of 13 inches by July 26.

The last record-breaking summer for rain was 2014 when Juneau had 14 inches. Moore says Juneau is likely to break that high mark if the current weather pattern continues. There was up to 3 inches of rain over the weekend in some areas of Southeast Alaska reached up to 3 inches.

Last year’s summer was extremely dry, with 10 inches of rain.

