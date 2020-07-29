Advertisement

Sitka passes resolution encouraging masks to be worn indoors in public

(Source: WFIE/Gray News)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:35 AM AKDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The City and Borough of Sitka Assembly passed a resolution on Tuesday that encourages people to wear masks indoors in public to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The resolution is deliberately written not to be enforceable and is set to be in effect until Sept. 8. It reads that “the people of Sitka are respectfully requested to comply with this resolution.”

Like mandates passed in Anchorage and Juneau, the Sitka resolution has exemptions for people with respiratory illnesses or for children under the age of two.

The Sitka Assembly rejected a mask mandate two weeks ago on a vote that narrowly split assembly members. KCAW, a local public radio station, reported that some opponents of the mandate were concerned about its potential impact on civil liberties.

Sitka has become the latest Alaska community to impose a mask mandate or pass a resolution that encourages people to wear masks as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Alaska. According to KCAW, as of Tuesday, Sitka has recorded 34 COVID cases among residents and nonresidents since the pandemic began

