Advertisement

Stolen teddy bear with dying mother’s message is returned

Actor Ryan Reynolds offered $5,000 if someone brought it back
Two men found the special bear with a dying mother’s recorded message and returned it late Tuesday.
Two men found the special bear with a dying mother’s recorded message and returned it late Tuesday.(Source: Mara Soriano, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:30 AM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vancouver, British Columbia (Gray News) – Mara Soriano and her teddy bear have been reunited.

Two men found the special bear with her dying mother’s recorded message and returned it to Soriano late Tuesday at CBC studios.

“Mamabear is home,” Soriano tweeted.

The effort to bring them back together caught the attention of celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, who offered $5,000 for the return of the stuffed bear.

“Thank you everyone who searched high and low,” Reynolds tweeted. “Vancouver is awesome.”

Soriano said it was stolen from U-Haul late last week during a move. It was inside a backpack, along with an iPad.

Soriano said the men who returned the bear told her they found it with the original thief in Vancouver’s Strathcona Park, the CBC reported.

Her mother died last year at age 53. The message from her was recorded before she went into hospice.

It says, “I love you.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Oregon governor says US agents will begin leaving Portland

Updated: moments ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and ANDREW SELSKY and JONATHAN LEMIRE
Meanwhile, law enforcement officers again used tear gas to disperse protesters early Wednesday on the streets of Portland as loud booms filled the air.

News

Juneau on track to break summer rainfall record

Updated: moments ago
Last year’s summer was extremely dry, with 10 inches of rain.

National

US jabs Russia over claim of spreading virus disinformation

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press
U.S. officials say Russian intelligence officers are spreading disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic through English-language websites, trying to exploit a crisis that America is struggling to contain before the presidential election in November.

Coronavirus

Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID day after AG Barr hearing, reports say

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Gohmert, R-Texas, did not wear a mask at the judiciary committee hearing Tuesday where Attorney General Bill Barr testified.

Latest News

News

Four people killed in a crash near Petersburg

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Four people are dead after the vehicle they were in went off the road and hit multiple trees near Petersburg, according to Alaska State Troopers.

National

’My guardian angel’: Mother meets man who pulled her son from burning car

Updated: 1 hour ago
In an emotional moment between strangers, a Missouri woman thanked the man she calls her “guardian angel” after he saved her son from a burning car.

National

Officials push for more education to prevent illegal drone flights over wildfires

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Two people killed in a crash on the Parks Highway

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
A head-on crash on the Parks Highway took the lives of two people.

National Politics

Trump touts doctor in deplatformed conspiracy theory video, discredited COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 1 hours ago
Stella Immanuel is featured in a video retweeted by the president Monday showing a group in white coats pushing false claims about COVID-19. It has since been deleted by Twitter and other social media platforms.

National Politics

US to bring 6,400 troops home from Germany, move 5,400 more

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Spurred on by President Donald Trump’s demand to pull troops out of Germany, the U.S. will bring about 6,400 forces home and shift about 5,400 to other countries in Europe, U.S. defense officials said Wednesday, detailing a Pentagon plan that will cost billions of dollars and take years to complete.